Nagpur, Feb 25 Groundnut and castor oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good crop position in groundnut and castor-seed in this season, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity because of weak trend in American soya digam prices. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in restricted trading activity. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,500 28,900-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,600 29,000-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,300-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,100-33,500 Amravati 100 27,900-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Washim - 34,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 648 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 608 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 960 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil Solvent 603 603 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil Solvent 604 604 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 654 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 656 656 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 656 NANDED Soyoil refined 655 655 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 655, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 655, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,700-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *