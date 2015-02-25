Nagpur, Feb 25 Groundnut and castor oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good crop position in groundnut and castor-seed
in this season, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and release of stock from
stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity because of weak trend in American soya
digam prices.
* Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal
prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported weak on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in restricted trading
activity.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,500 28,900-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,600 29,000-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,300-33,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,100-33,500
Amravati 100 27,900-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,400-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000,
Washim - 34,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 648
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 608
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 960 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 644 644
Soyoil Solvent 603 603
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 645 645
Soyoil Solvent 604 604
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 654
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
656 656
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 656
NANDED
Soyoil refined 655 655
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657,
Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 655, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 655, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,700-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *