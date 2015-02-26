Nagpur, Feb 26 In range-bound trade, major oil in edible and non-edible section declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because of reports of good crop position in this season. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh oil prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined remained steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy condition on NCDEX, weak condition in soyabean oil, dull trading activity in soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be regions for downward trend here. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,200 29,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,300 29,100-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-33,200 Amravati 100 28,200-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,200-4,400 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 648 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 606 Cottonseed refined 605 610 Cottonseed solvent 585 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 960 960 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 644 Soyoil Solvent 600 603 Cottonseed refined 605 610 Cottonseed solvent 585 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 645 Soyoil Solvent 601 604 Cottonseed refined oil 605 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 654 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 656 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 655 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 651, Supa - 653, Sangli - 653. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,700-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.7 degree Celsius (98.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius (60.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *