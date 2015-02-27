Nagpur, Feb 27 The slide in edible and non-edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid weak trend in producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and reports about good oilseed production also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices today opened on weak note here in absence of buyers. Reports about increased overseas supply also pushed down prices. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in restricted trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,300-33,700 29,000-33,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,400-33,800 29,100-33,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-33,700 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,700-33,400 Amravati 100 28,200-33,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,800-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,575-1,935 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603 Cottonseed refined 605 610 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 960 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil Solvent 601 601 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 651, Supa - 653, Sangli - 653. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,700-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *