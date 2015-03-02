Nagpur, Mar 2 Barring a fall in groundnut and linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity because of heavy rains since past three days. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut and linseed producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of continuous unseasonal rains. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soymeal and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Reports about damage of soyabean because of rains also activated stockists. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,500 29,100-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,600 29,200-33,0400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,700 33,300-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,900-33,300 Amravati 100 28,300-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100, Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,575-1,935 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603 Cottonseed refined 605 610 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,570 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 601 601 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 651, Supa - 653, Sangli - 653. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.8 degree Celsius (64.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 27.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 24 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)