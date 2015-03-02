Nagpur, Mar 2 Barring a fall in groundnut and linseed oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity because of heavy rains since past three days. Slackness in demand
from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy
condition in groundnut and linseed producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said
Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of continuous unseasonal rains. Healthy rise on NCDEX,
upward trend in soymeal and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped
to push up prices. Reports about damage of soyabean because of rains also activated
stockists.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-33,500 29,100-33,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-33,600 29,200-33,0400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,300-33,700 33,300-33,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,900-33,300
Amravati 100 28,300-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,000-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100,
Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,575-1,935 1,450-1,930
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603
Cottonseed refined 605 610
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,570 1,580
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 770 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 600 600
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 601 601
Cottonseed refined oil 605 605
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
649 649
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652,
Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 652,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 651, Supa - 653, Sangli - 653.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.8 degree Celsius (64.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 27.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 24 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)