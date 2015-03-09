Nagpur, Mar 8 In range-bound trade, groundnut and rapeseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists weak trend in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil. Easy condition in international edible oil prices also affected trading activity in major edible oils, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 596 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,570 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 645, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,700-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC remained closed today in respect of death of a soyabean broker.