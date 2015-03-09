Nagpur, Mar 8 In range-bound trade, groundnut and rapeseed oil prices declined
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak
trend in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists
weak trend in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil. Easy condition in international edible oil prices
also affected trading activity in major edible oils, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 596
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,570
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 592 592
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 642 642
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
644 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 645, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,700-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.1 degree Celsius (68.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC remained closed today in respect of death of a soyabean broker.