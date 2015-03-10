Nagpur, Mar 10 Soyabean and sunflower oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported weak. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,000 28,400-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,100 28,500-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,700-32,500
Amravati 100 27,300-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 592 594
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 760
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 628 630
Soyoil Solvent 588 592
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 629 631
Soyoil Solvent 590 591
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 642
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
642 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,500-28,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *