Nagpur, Mar 10 Soyabean and sunflower oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,000 28,400-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,100 28,500-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,700-32,500 Amravati 100 27,300-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,300-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 592 594 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 760 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 628 630 Soyoil Solvent 588 592 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 629 631 Soyoil Solvent 590 591 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 642 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 643 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,500-28,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *