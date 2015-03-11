Nagpur, Mar 11 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall
in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,500 29,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,600 29,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,700-32,100
Amravati 100 27,300-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 594
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 760
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 626 628
Soyoil Solvent 586 590
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 629
Soyoil Solvent 587 591
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 638 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 643
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,500-28,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.3 degree Celsius (64.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
