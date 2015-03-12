Nagpur, Mar 12 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from
producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
pushed up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,000 28,500-32,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,100 28,600-32,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,700-32,100
Amravati 100 27,300-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 630
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 626 626
Soyoil Solvent 586 586
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 627
Soyoil Solvent 587 587
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 638 638
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-28,900 28,500-28,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.7 degree Celsius (69.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *