Nagpur, Mar 13 Barring a rise in rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any commitment in major edible oils because of healthy hike in international edible oil and firm trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and adopted wait and watch policy, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,600 28,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,700 28,100-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,400-32,100 Amravati 100 27,3100-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,300-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,100, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 626 626 Soyoil Solvent 586 586 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 627 Soyoil Solvent 587 587 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 638 638 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,600-29,000 28,500-28,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.1 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *