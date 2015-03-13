Nagpur, Mar 13 Barring a rise in rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major
edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in
the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and
retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up. No trader was in mood
for any commitment in major edible oils because of healthy hike in international edible oil and
firm trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and adopted wait and watch policy, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on renewed demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on good buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soyabean
oil, upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,600 28,000-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,700 28,100-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,400-32,100
Amravati 100 27,3100-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,100,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 630
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 626 626
Soyoil Solvent 586 586
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 627
Soyoil Solvent 587 587
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 638 638
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,600-29,000 28,500-28,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.1 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
