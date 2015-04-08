Nagpur, Apr 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Notable hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, healthy rise on NCDEX, firm trend in overseas soyabean prices, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,900 29,000-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-35,900 29,100-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,900-34,300 Amravati 100 28,400-34,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,200-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,900, Washim - 35,200, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 595 Cottonseed refined 630 620 Cottonseed solvent 610 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 639 633 Soyoil Solvent 599 593 Cottonseed refined 625 615 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 632 Soyoil Solvent 598 592 Cottonseed refined oil 620 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 643 JALNA Soyoil refined 655 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 654, Supa - 656, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 31,700-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,750, Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *