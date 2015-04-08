Nagpur, Apr 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed
in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also
boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas arrival
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight
supply from local crushing plants. Notable hike in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, healthy rise
on NCDEX, firm trend in overseas soyabean prices, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices
here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-34,900 29,000-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-35,900 29,100-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,900-34,300
Amravati 100 28,400-34,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,200-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,900,
Washim - 35,200, Solapur - 35,700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 595
Cottonseed refined 630 620
Cottonseed solvent 610 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 730 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 639 633
Soyoil Solvent 599 593
Cottonseed refined 625 615
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 632
Soyoil Solvent 598 592
Cottonseed refined oil 620 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 600 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 644
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 643
JALNA
Soyoil refined
655 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 654 644
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655,
Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 654, Supa - 656, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 31,700-32,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,750, Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,500,
Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *