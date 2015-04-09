Nagpur, Apr 9 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-34,000 28,200-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-34,100 28,300-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,700-33,700 Amravati 100 28,000-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,500-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,000, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - 35,100, Nanded - 35,800, Washim - 34,800, Solapur - 34,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 597 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,540 2,540 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 633 Soyoil Solvent 593 596 Cottonseed refined 622 622 Cottonseed solvent 602 604 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 634 Soyoil Solvent 592 595 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 646 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 643 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 6545, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 644, Supa - 646, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,700, Washim - 31,900, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *