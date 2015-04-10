Nagpur, Apr 9 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready postion. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains yesterday evening. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-35,000 28,800-34,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-35,100 28,900-34,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,700-34,400 Amravati 100 28,200-33,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,900-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,300, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 35,900, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 30 6,000-6,400 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 50 1,800-1,920 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 592 Cottonseed refined 615 620 Cottonseed solvent 595 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,540 2,540 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 627 631 Soyoil Solvent 587 590 Cottonseed refined 617 620 Cottonseed solvent 597 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 632 Soyoil Solvent 587 592 Cottonseed refined oil 615 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 595 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 638 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 637 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 637, Solapur - 637, Supa - 640, Sangli - 641. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,700, Washim - 31,900, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.1 degree Celsius (102.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (72.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 9.5 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *