Nagpur, Apr 13 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and unseasonal rains since past four days, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed upward trend in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions renewed buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts because of unseasonal rains. Sharp rise on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,600-34,200 29,000-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,700-34,300 29,100-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,900-33,700 Amravati 100 29,200-33,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,200-34,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,300, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,540 2,540 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -32,100, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *