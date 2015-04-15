Nagpur, Apr 15 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing
regions also boosted sentiment. Heavy unseasonal rains yesterday in all over Vidarbha affected
trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
restricted supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid
weak arrival from producing belts because of unseasonal rains. Healthy rise in
soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-34,000 29,200-34,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-34,100 29,300-34,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,900-33,600
Amravati 100 29,200-33,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,700-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - 35,000, Nanded - 35,300,
Washim - 35,000, Solapur - 35,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,580
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 730 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,540 2,540
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 582 582
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 592 592
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 633
JALNA
Soyoil refined
634 634
NANDED
Soyoil refined 633 633
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635,
Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 32,200-32,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -32,100, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 33,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent.
Rainfall : 14.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *