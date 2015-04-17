Nagpur, Apr 17 Barring a fall in coconut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Easy condition in coconut producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rise in American soya digam prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on lack of demand from local as well as overseas Traders in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,900 29,900-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-36,000 30,000-35,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,700-35,300 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,600-35,400 Amravati 100 29,200-35,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,400, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,540 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 32,400-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -32,100, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *