Nagpur, Apr 17 Barring a fall in coconut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Easy condition in coconut producing regions also
affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment because of good rise in American soya digam prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on lack of demand from local as well as overseas
Traders in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and repeated demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,900 29,900-35,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-36,000 30,000-35,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,700-35,300 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,600-35,400
Amravati 100 29,200-35,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,000-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,400, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 730 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,540
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 582 582
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 592 592
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 633
JALNA
Soyoil refined
634 634
NANDED
Soyoil refined 633 633
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635,
Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 32,400-32,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -32,100, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 33,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 37 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *