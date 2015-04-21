Nagpur, Apr 20 Barring a fall in rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Reports about good production of rapeseed and castor oil in this season also affected prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, Linseed, and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil and soymeal in past four session, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,700 31,500-36,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,800 30,600-37,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,300-35,000 34,700-35,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-35,700 Amravati 100 29,200-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,400, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 36,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,530 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,400-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -31,1800, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 33,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. * * * *