Nagpur, Apr 20 Barring a fall in rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section,
major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and
retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Reports about good
production of rapeseed and castor oil in this season also affected prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
Linseed, and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid
profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal
prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil and soymeal in past four session,
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival
also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,700 31,500-36,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-36,800 30,600-37,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,300-35,000 34,700-35,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,500-35,700
Amravati 100 29,200-35,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,000-35,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,400, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 36,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 730 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,530
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 582 582
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 592 592
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 624 624
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 633
JALNA
Soyoil refined
634 634
NANDED
Soyoil refined 633 633
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635,
Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,400-32,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -31,1800, Washim - 32,500, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 33,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.
* * * *