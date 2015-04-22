Nagpur, Apr 22 Groundnut and coconut KP oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up for marriage season demand and weak supply from producing belts, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased good from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,400-36,800 30,000-36,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,500-36,900 30,100-36,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,300-35,000 34,300-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,000-35,900 Amravati 100 29,200-36,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,300-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 37,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,530 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,100 33,100-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,600, Washim - 33,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.0 degree Celsius (111.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *