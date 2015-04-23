Nagpur, Apr 23 Barring a fall in castor oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Easy condition in castor producing region also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. Easy condition in international edible oil prices also affected trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plant amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, further hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-37,300 31,200-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-37,400 31,300-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,800-35,500 34,300-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-36,600 Amravati 100 30,200-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-36,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,400, Solapur - 37,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 634 NANDED Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 632, Pachora - 634, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 632, Solapur - 632, Supa - 635, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,100 33,500-34,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,600, Washim - 33,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.3 degree Celsius (108.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *