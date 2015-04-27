Nagpur, Apr 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of notable rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and weak overseas supply also pushed up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Continuous rise in soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid restricted supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike on NCDEX, good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants said to be the reasons for strong soyabean prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,900 33,200-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,000 33,300-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,900-39,300 Amravati 100 33,200-39,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,200-39,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,200, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,400, Malkapur - 40,200, Latur - 40,500, Nanded - 40,500, Washim - 40,200, Solapur - 40,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 626 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 587 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 598 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 627 Soyoil Solvent 591 585 Cottonseed refined 622 617 Cottonseed solvent 601 598 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 628 Soyoil Solvent 592 587 Cottonseed refined oil 620 615 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 593 DHULIA Soyoil refined 639 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 635 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 636 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 639, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,300-35,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,700 Akola -35,000, Washim - 35,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,700, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)