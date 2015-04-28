Nagpur, Apr 28 Barring a rise in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Strong rally in sunflower producing regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed here on increased demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also helped to jack up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, enquiries from South-based plants and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,900 33,800-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,000 33,900-39,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-39,500 Amravati 100 33,500-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,200-39,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,400, Malkapur - 40,200, Latur - 40,500, Nanded - 40,500, Washim - 40,200, Solapur - 40,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 590 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 598 598 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 622 622 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 639 639 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 639, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Washim - 38,000, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *