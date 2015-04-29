Nagpur, Apr 29 Gram and tuar firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, thin overseas arrival and reported demand from
South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram pink recovered in open market here on renewed marriage season
demand from local traders amid restricted arrival from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal and lakhodi dal showed firm tendency in open market here on good buying
support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,600-6,800, Tuar dal - 9,300-9,600, Udid at 8,400-8,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,900-10,100, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,345 3,420-4,230
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,500-6,970 5,400-6,970
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,450 4,250-4,400
Gram Filter new 4,800-4,950 4,800-4,950
Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800
Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400
Tuar Fataka Best 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,400-9,600 9,400-9,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600
Tuar Gavarani New 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Tuar Karnataka 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Black 9,900-10,400 9,900-10,400
Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,100 10,700-11,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,400 10,100-10,400
Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 10,800-11,200 10,800-11,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,750 1,450-1,750
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,550-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,650 3,200-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius (112.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)