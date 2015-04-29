Nagpur, Apr 29 Gram and tuar firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, thin overseas arrival and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram pink recovered in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid restricted arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal and lakhodi dal showed firm tendency in open market here on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,600-6,800, Tuar dal - 9,300-9,600, Udid at 8,400-8,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,900-10,100, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,345 3,420-4,230 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,500-6,970 5,400-6,970 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,450 4,250-4,400 Gram Filter new 4,800-4,950 4,800-4,950 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Best 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,400-9,600 9,400-9,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Tuar Gavarani New 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Tuar Karnataka 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Black 9,900-10,400 9,900-10,400 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,100 10,700-11,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,400 10,100-10,400 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 10,800-11,200 10,800-11,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,750 1,450-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,550-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,650 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius (112.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)