Nagpur, Apr 30 Gram and tuar reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered marginally in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Major rice varieties zoomed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,600-6,800, Tuar dal - 9,300-9,600, Udid at 8,400-8,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,900-10,100, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,750-4,300 3,750-4,350 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,400-6,940 5,400-6,980 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,450 4,300-4,450 Gram Filter new 4,800-4,950 4,800-4,950 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,400-9,600 9,400-9,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Tuar Gavarani New 6,950-7,050 6,900-7,000 Tuar Karnataka 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Black 9,900-10,400 9,900-10,400 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,100 10,700-11,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,400 10,100-10,400 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 10,800-11,200 10,800-11,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,750 1,450-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,550-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.9 degree Celsius (111.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (International Workers Day).