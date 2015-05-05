Nagpur, May 5 Soyabean, cottonseed and castor oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. Heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-40,600 33,500-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-40,700 33,600-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-39,900 Amravati 100 33,000-40,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,300-39,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,900, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - 40,800, Nanded - 40,900, Washim - 40,700, Solapur - 40,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 628 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 588 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 633 628 Soyoil Solvent 593 589 Cottonseed refined 621 617 Cottonseed solvent 601 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 633 630 Soyoil Solvent 593 589 Cottonseed refined oil 622 617 Cottonseed solvent oil 602 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 641 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 635 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 637 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 638 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 643, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,700-39,000 38,500-38,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,500 Akola -37,700, Washim - 38,200, Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *