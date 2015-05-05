Nagpur, May 5 Soyabean, cottonseed and castor oil prices today strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming
global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based
traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil
ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also
boosted prices. Heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-40,600 33,500-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,600-40,700 33,600-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,000-39,900
Amravati 100 33,000-40,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,300-39,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,900, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - 40,800, Nanded - 40,900,
Washim - 40,700, Solapur - 40,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 628
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 588
Cottonseed refined 620 615
Cottonseed solvent 600 595
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 633 628
Soyoil Solvent 593 589
Cottonseed refined 621 617
Cottonseed solvent 601 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 633 630
Soyoil Solvent 593 589
Cottonseed refined oil 622 617
Cottonseed solvent oil 602 597
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 641 636
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 635
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 637
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 638
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 643, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,700-39,000 38,500-38,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,500
Akola -37,700, Washim - 38,200, Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,500,
Jalna - 38,700, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *