Nagpur, May 6 Gram and tuar touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Sharp rise in gram on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram filter recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid restricted supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal, lakhodi dal and watana dal also recovered in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Major wheat varieties reported strong in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,200, Tuar dal - 9,700-10,100, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,900-11,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,600 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,860 3,850-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,100-7,450 5,800-7,220 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Gram Filter new 5,050-5,150 5,000-5,100 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Karnataka 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Black 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,900-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,800-10,000 9,800-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,800 10,000-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,900 8,400-8,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,300-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,450-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,200-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,050-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,550-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)