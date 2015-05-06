Nagpur, May 6 Gram and tuar touched to a record high in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin arrival
from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Sharp rise in gram on NCDEX, weak overseas
arrival and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according
to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram filter recovered further in open market on good demand from
local traders amid restricted supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal, lakhodi dal and watana dal also recovered in open market on good marriage
season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* Major wheat varieties reported strong in open market on increased seasonal demand
from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,200, Tuar dal - 9,700-10,100, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,900-11,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,860 3,850-4,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,100-7,450 5,800-7,220
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600
Gram Filter new 5,050-5,150 5,000-5,100
Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800
Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Tuar Karnataka 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Black 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,900-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,800-10,000 9,800-10,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,800 10,000-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,900 8,400-8,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,300-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,450-1,750
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,850-1,950
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,200-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,050-2,300
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,550-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)