Nagpur, May 8 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists, downward trend on NCDEX in gram and reports about good overseas tuar arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Udid varieties reported strong in open market on seasonal buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,200, Tuar dal - 9,700-10,100, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,900-11,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,200 3,620-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,600-7,105 5,600-7,180 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,750-6,000 5,750-6,050 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,550-5,650 5,550-5,650 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,650 4,550-4,650 Gram Filter new 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,250 9,900-10,250 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Karnataka 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Black 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,900-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,800-10,000 9,800-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,600 11,000-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,100-10,900 10,000-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,400-8,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,250 3,000-3,250 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)