Nagpur, July 14 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market and firm trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut oil as supply reported high from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Weak monsoon, firm trend in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,750-35,100 31,400-35,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,850-35,200 31,500-35,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-35,000 Amravati 100 32,000-34,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,700-34,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - 36,200, Nanded - 36,000, Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 36,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 640 Soyoil Solvent 601 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 638 Soyoil Solvent 602 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 651 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 650 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 655, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *