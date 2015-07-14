Nagpur, July 14 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market and firm trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut oil as supply reported high from producing
regions.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Weak monsoon, firm trend in soyabean oil, upward trend on
NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,750-35,100 31,400-35,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,850-35,200 31,500-35,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,600-35,000
Amravati 100 32,000-34,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,700-34,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - 36,200, Nanded - 36,000,
Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 36,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 640
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 600
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 640
Soyoil Solvent 601 600
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 641 638
Soyoil Solvent 602 600
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 651 649
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 650
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 650
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 650
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653,
Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 655, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600
Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
