Nagpur, July 15 Groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of coming festival season and delay in groundnut crop of this season. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, coconut KP continued to report down here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment in other edible oils because of downward trend in overseas oil prices. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Expectation of weak monsoon in this season, reports about damage of crop, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,300 31,600-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,400 31,700-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,900-35,500 Amravati 100 32,400-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,240 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 598 598 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 651 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 652 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 655, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *