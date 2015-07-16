Nagpur, July 16 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Good crop position in producing regions also
affected prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-36,300 31,800-36,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,300-36,400 31,900-36,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,000-35,700
Amravati 100 31,900-35,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-35,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 598 598
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 600 600
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 651 651
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 653
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653,
Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 655, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600
Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.1 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *