Nagpur, July 16 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Good crop position in producing regions also affected prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-36,300 31,800-36,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,300-36,400 31,900-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,000-35,700 Amravati 100 31,900-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 603 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 598 598 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 651 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 655, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.1 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *