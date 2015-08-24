Nagpur, Aug 24 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil no takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pulled down Prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,300 29,100-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,600 29,100-33,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 33,100, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 32,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 618 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 565 570 Cottonseed refined 600 605 Cottonseed solvent 580 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 810 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 613 617 Soyoil Solvent 563 567 Cottonseed refined 600 605 Cottonseed solvent 580 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 613 617 Soyoil Solvent 563 567 Cottonseed refined oil 602 607 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 622 626 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 622 625 JALNA Soyoil refined 620 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 623 625 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 6231, Baramati - 623, Chalisgaon - 622, Pachora - 620 Parbhani - 621, Koosnoor - 621, Solapur - 623, Supa - 621, Sangli - 624. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,800 28,300-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -28,500, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)