Nagpur, Aug 25 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,300 28,700-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,400 28,800-33,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,9800, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,200, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 614 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 560 565 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 810 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 614 Soyoil Solvent 560 563 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 613 Soyoil Solvent 560 564 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 620 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 617 622 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 622 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 618, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 615 Parbhani - 616, Koosnoor - 616, Solapur - 620, Supa - 619, Sangli - 619. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,300-29,500 29,000-29,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,300 Akola -29,200, Washim - 29,700, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,6100, Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 29,400, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)