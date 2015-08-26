Nagpur, Aug 26 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up again here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soymeal in last two sessions, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,500 29,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,600 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 323,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 610 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 560 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 810 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 617 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 617 617 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 618 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 618, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 615 Parbhani - 616, Koosnoor - 616, Solapur - 620, Supa - 619, Sangli - 619. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,900-30,500 29,300-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,300 Akola - 30,200, Washim - 30,700, Dhulia - 30,900, Hingoli - 31,100, Jalna - 30,800, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,000, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *