Nagpur, Aug 27 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Trader easy condition in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 29,000-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,100-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,700, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 608 610 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 558 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 612 Soyoil Solvent 560 561 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 609 610 Soyoil Solvent 557 560 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 615 617 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 614 618 JALNA Soyoil refined 616 615 NANDED Soyoil refined 616 619 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 616, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 613 Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 618, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,400-31,000 29,900-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,800 Akola - 30,700, Washim - 31,200, Dhulia - 31,400, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - 31,400, Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,500, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,2700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *