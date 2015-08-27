Nagpur, Aug 27 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also
affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Trader easy condition in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders
amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices
also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,000 29,000-33,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,100-33,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,700,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 608 610
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 558 560
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 612
Soyoil Solvent 560 561
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 609 610
Soyoil Solvent 557 560
Cottonseed refined oil 602 602
Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 615 617
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
614 618
JALNA
Soyoil refined
616 615
NANDED
Soyoil refined 616 619
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618,
Baramati - 616, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 613 Parbhani - 614,
Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 618, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,400-31,000 29,900-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,800
Akola - 30,700, Washim - 31,200, Dhulia - 31,400, Hingoli - 31,600,
Jalna - 31,400, Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,500, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,2700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 29 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
