Nagpur, Aug 28 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of notable rise in overseas edible oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based plants and good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,000 29,500-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,100 29,600-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - 32,200, Nanded - 32,700, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 332,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 559 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 608 608 Soyoil Solvent 558 558 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 609 609 Soyoil Solvent 557 557 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 615 615 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 614 614 JALNA Soyoil refined 616 616 NANDED Soyoil refined 616 616 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 616, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 613 Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 618, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 30,500-31,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Rakhi festival. * * * *