Nagpur, Aug 28 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of notable rise in overseas edible oils, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again here on increased buying support from South-based
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy hike in overseas
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply
from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based
plants and good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-32,000 29,500-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,100 29,600-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - 32,200, Nanded - 32,700,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 332,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 559
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 608 608
Soyoil Solvent 558 558
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 609 609
Soyoil Solvent 557 557
Cottonseed refined oil 602 602
Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 615 615
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
614 614
JALNA
Soyoil refined
616 616
NANDED
Soyoil refined 616 616
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618,
Baramati - 616, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 613 Parbhani - 614,
Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 618, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 30,500-31,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300
Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 32,100,
Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 7.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Rakhi festival.
* * * *