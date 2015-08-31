Nagpur, Aug 31 Linseed oil prices in non edible section, today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered firmed up again Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based plants and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,100 29,700-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,200 29,800-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - 32,200, Nanded - 32,700, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 332,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 559 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 608 608 Soyoil Solvent 558 558 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 609 609 Soyoil Solvent 557 557 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 615 615 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 614 614 JALNA Soyoil refined 616 616 NANDED Soyoil refined 616 616 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 616, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 613 Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 618, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *