Nagpur, Sept 1 Soyabean oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vanaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted nearly steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Reports about low soyabean production in this season in the region, gresh rise on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based plants and healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,500 29,000-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,600 29,100-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 32,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 614 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 564 559 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 612 608 Soyoil Solvent 562 558 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 613 609 Soyoil Solvent 561 557 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 615 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 614 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 616 NANDED Soyoil refined 620 616 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 621, Pachora - 623 Parbhani - 6214, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 625, Supa - 627, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *