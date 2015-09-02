Nagpur, Sept 2 Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America suffered heavily. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported thin because of all India government employees strike, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,500 29,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,600 29,100-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 612 615 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 562 565 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 612 612 Soyoil Solvent 562 563 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 611 613 Soyoil Solvent 561 563 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 620 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 622 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 620 NANDED Soyoil refined 620 621 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 622, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 621 Parbhani - 622, Koosnoor - 622, Solapur - 623, Supa - 623, Sangli - 622. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *