Nagpur, Sept 3 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oil quoted static here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect downward trend in soyabean oil here because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 614 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 561 563 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 612 Soyoil Solvent 560 563 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 613 Soyoil Solvent 560 563 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 620 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 620 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 621 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 620, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 621, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,800-31,300 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,000, Washim - 31,500, Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (91.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : A religious function has been organised in Nagpur APMC premises today. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction of soyabean or foodgrain item reported till 1.00 pm.