Nagpur, Sept 4 Linseed and castor, non-edible oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position reports and increased demand from overseas oil-paint industries. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in linseed and castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,500 29,200-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,600 29,300-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 569 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 617 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 619 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 618 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 620, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 621, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,800-31,300 30,800-31,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,000, Washim - 31,500, Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Janmashthami. * * * *