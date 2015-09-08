Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 8
Nagpur, Sept 8 Castor and sunflower oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in
producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position reports
in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood
for any commitment because of notable rise in overseas edible oils, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Trader expect upward trend in castor oil because of good demand from oil paint
industries.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in
ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, easy
condition in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,500 30,000-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,100-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 559
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 835 820
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,390
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil Solvent 560 560
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil Solvent 560 560
Cottonseed refined oil 602 602
Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 617 617
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
619 619
JALNA
Soyoil refined
618 618
NANDED
Soyoil refined 618 618
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618,
Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 620,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 621, Sangli - 620.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,700-31,200 30,800-31,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100
Akola - 30,900, Washim - 31,400, Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 31.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)