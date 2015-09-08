Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 8 Nagpur, Sept 8 Castor and sunflower oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of notable rise in overseas edible oils, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in castor oil because of good demand from oil paint industries. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,500 30,000-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,100-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 559 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 835 820 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 617 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 619 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 618 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 620, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 621, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,700-31,200 30,800-31,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 30,900, Washim - 31,400, Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 31.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)