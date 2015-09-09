Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 9 Nagpur, Sept 9 Linseed oil prices, in non-edible section today touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Good demand from overseas oil paint industries and weak supply from producing belts also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean oil also reported higher here on good seasonal demand from local traders. Majority plants which are closed for maintenance also fuelled prices. Fresh rise in American soya digam prices also boosted sentiment. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on renewed increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil and notable in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-33,500 29,700-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,200-33,600 29,800-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 608 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 561 557 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 835 835 Linseed oil 800 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 608 Soyoil Solvent 560 558 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 607 Soyoil Solvent 560 558 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 617 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 619 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 618 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 616 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 621, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 621, Koosnoor - 622, Solapur - 621, Supa - 620, Sangli - 622. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,000-31,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola - 31,700, Washim - 32,200, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,800, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 71 per cent. Rainfall : 19.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)