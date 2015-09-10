Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 10
Nagpur, Sept 10 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and weak trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,200 30,000-33,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-33,300 30,100-33,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 611
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 561 561
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 835 835
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil Solvent 560 560
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil Solvent 560 560
Cottonseed refined oil 602 602
Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 619 619
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
621 621
JALNA
Soyoil refined
619 619
NANDED
Soyoil refined 618 618
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620,
Baramati - 621, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 621,
Koosnoor - 622, Solapur - 621, Supa - 620, Sangli - 622.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,000-31,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola - 31,700, Washim - 32,200, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,800, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)