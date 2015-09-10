Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 10 Nagpur, Sept 10 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and weak trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,200 30,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,300 30,100-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 611 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 561 561 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 835 835 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 621 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 619 NANDED Soyoil refined 618 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 621, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 621, Koosnoor - 622, Solapur - 621, Supa - 620, Sangli - 622. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,000-31,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola - 31,700, Washim - 32,200, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,800, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)