Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 11 Nagpur, Sept 11 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,200 30,000-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,300 30,100-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 611 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 561 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 835 835 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 609 610 Soyoil Solvent 558 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 609 612 Soyoil Solvent 559 5601 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 620 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 619 NANDED Soyoil refined 616 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 619, Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 620, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 620, Supa - 620, Sangli - 621. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,2700, Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,900, Nanded - 32,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)