Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 11
Nagpur, Sept 11 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,200 30,000-33,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-33,300 30,100-33,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,100.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 611
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 559 561
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 835 835
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 609 610
Soyoil Solvent 558 560
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 609 612
Soyoil Solvent 559 5601
Cottonseed refined oil 602 602
Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 617 619
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
619 620
JALNA
Soyoil refined
618 619
NANDED
Soyoil refined 616 618
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 619,
Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 620,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 620, Supa - 620, Sangli - 621.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,2700, Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 32,400,
Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,900, Nanded - 32,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)