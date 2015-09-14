Nagpur, Sept 14 Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of Holi festival. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,500 30,000-33,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,600 30,100-33,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,600, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 34,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 608 611 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 558 561 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 835 835 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 608 610 Soyoil Solvent 557 560 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 608 612 Soyoil Solvent 558 561 Cottonseed refined oil 602 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 582 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 618 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 618 620 JALNA Soyoil refined 617 619 NANDED Soyoil refined 615 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 618, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 619, Koosnoor - 617, Solapur - 618, Supa - 619, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola - 31,200, Washim - 31,2700, Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,900, Nanded - 32,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)