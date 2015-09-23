Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-September 23 Nagpur, Sept 23 (Reuters) Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers. Good arrival from producing regions, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani quoted down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. * Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh * In Akola, Tuar 9,400-9,600, Tuar dal 13,600-13,900, Udid at 9,900-10,300, Udid Mogar (clean) 13,100-13,300, Moong 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram 4,5004,700, Gram Super best bold 6,100-6,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,350 4,000-4,470 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,200-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,350-6,700 6,350-6,700 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Desi gram Raw 4,850-4,950 4,850-4,950 Gram Filter new 5,750-6,050 5,750-6,050 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,100 6,000-7,100 Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 13,800-14,100 13,800-14,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,600-12,800 12,600-12,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Tuar Gavarani New 9,700-9,800 9,700-9,850 Tuar Karnataka 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Tuar Black 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000 Masoor dal best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Masoor dal medium 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,800-10,000 9,800-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-13,000 11,500-13,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,650 5,300-5,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,850 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,600-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med. (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 4,000-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 4,900-5,100 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,800-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), Minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest n.a., lowest n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) (Marina H Raja)