Nagpur, July 12 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Downward trend in
soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here. Heavy rains in all over
Vidarbha affected trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-36,000 30,500-36,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-36,100 30,600-36,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,400-35,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,900-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,750, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,500,
Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,000, Sangli - 37,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 671
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 631
Cottonseed refined 650 655
Cottonseed solvent 630 635
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,210
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 665 671
Soyoil Solvent 630 631
Cottonseed refined 644 648
Cottonseed solvent 624 628
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 666 670
Soyoil Solvent 626 631
Cottonseed refined oil 645 650
Cottonseed solvent 625 627
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 680
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
676 681
JALNA
Soyoil refined
677 680
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 33,800, Washim - 34,800, Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,900,
Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,800, Latur - 35,300, Nanded - 35,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,500, Sangli -
36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *