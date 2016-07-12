Nagpur, July 12 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here. Heavy rains in all over Vidarbha affected trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-36,000 30,500-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-36,100 30,600-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,400-35,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,750, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,000, Sangli - 37,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 631 Cottonseed refined 650 655 Cottonseed solvent 630 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 671 Soyoil Solvent 630 631 Cottonseed refined 644 648 Cottonseed solvent 624 628 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 670 Soyoil Solvent 626 631 Cottonseed refined oil 645 650 Cottonseed solvent 625 627 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 681 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 680 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,800, Washim - 34,800, Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,800, Latur - 35,300, Nanded - 35,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,500, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *