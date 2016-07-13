Nagpur, July 13 Barring a fall in linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Trading activity was reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in international edible oils, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,150 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 644 644 Cottonseed solvent 624 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 676 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-33,800 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,600, Washim - 34,800, Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,800, Latur - 35,300, Nanded - 35,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,000, Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 29.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean and foodgrain brokers and traders of Nagpur APMC are indefinite strike to protest against Maharashtra government move to remove agriculture produce from APMC marketing list. Nagpur APMC is officially open but no activity reported till 1.15 pm and wore a deserted look.