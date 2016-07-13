Nagpur, July 13 Barring a fall in linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section,
major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and
retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Trading activity was
reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in
international edible oils, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local
crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,210
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,150 1,160
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 665 665
Soyoil Solvent 630 630
Cottonseed refined 644 644
Cottonseed solvent 624 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 666 666
Soyoil Solvent 626 626
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 675
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
676 676
JALNA
Soyoil refined
677 677
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-33,800 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 33,600, Washim - 34,800, Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,900,
Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,800, Latur - 35,300, Nanded - 35,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,000, Sangli -
35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 29.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 27 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean and foodgrain brokers and traders of Nagpur APMC are indefinite strike to
protest against Maharashtra government move to remove agriculture produce from APMC marketing
list. Nagpur APMC is officially open but no activity reported till 1.15 pm and wore a deserted
look.