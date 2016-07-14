Nagpur, July 14 The slide in linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section, continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak because of fresh rise in overseas oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 644 644 Cottonseed solvent 624 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 676 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-33,800 33,500-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,600, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 33,700, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,000, Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Even though soyabean and foodgrain brokers of Nagpur APMC suspended indefinite strike, there is no trading activity reported till 12.45 pm as farmers are unaware about strike suspension. Normal trading activity is expected from tomorrow.