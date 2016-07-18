Nagpur, July 18 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,100 31,000-36,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,200 31,100-36,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,400-36,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,500-36,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 38,300, Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 38,000, Sangli - 38,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,215 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,965 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 644 644 Cottonseed solvent 624 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 636 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 676 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-33,800 33,500-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,600, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 33,700, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,000, Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *