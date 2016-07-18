Nagpur, July 18 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean
oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture
content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,100 31,000-36,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-36,200 31,100-36,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,400-36,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,500-36,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - 37,500,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 38,300,
Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 38,000, Sangli - 38,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,215 1,210
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,965 1,960
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 665 665
Soyoil Solvent 630 630
Cottonseed refined 644 644
Cottonseed solvent 624 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 666 666
Soyoil Solvent 626 636
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 675
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
676 676
JALNA
Soyoil refined
677 677
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 674, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 675, Supa - 676, Sangli - 675.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-33,800 33,500-33,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 33,600, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 33,700, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,000, Sangli -
35,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 14.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *