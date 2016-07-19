Nagpur, July 19 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, castor oil jacked up here on good demand from oil paint and allied industries. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on good demand South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,140 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil Solvent 623 633 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 674 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 671, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 673, Supa - 674, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,500-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 33,700, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,800, Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Soyabean and foodgrain auctions of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Guru Purnima. * * * * * *