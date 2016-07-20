Nagpur, July 20 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in American soya digam prices and notable rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 663 661 Soyoil Solvent 624 622 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 662 Soyoil Solvent 624 623 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 673 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 674 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 671 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 671, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 674, Solapur - 673, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,800, Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 6.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nagpur APMC soyabean and foodgrain traders again on strike in protest against Maharashtra government decision to impose commission on them. Earlier, farmers used to pay commission to government and now traders will have to pay commission. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction reported till 12.40 pm. Traders have planned a meeting today to discuss the issue. * * * * * *