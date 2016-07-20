Nagpur, July 20 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in American soya digam
prices and notable rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 664
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 624
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 663 661
Soyoil Solvent 624 622
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 664 662
Soyoil Solvent 624 623
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 673 672
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
674 672
JALNA
Soyoil refined
674 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 672 671
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 671, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 674,
Koosnoor - 674, Solapur - 673, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 37,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,800, Sangli -
35,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 6.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Nagpur APMC soyabean and foodgrain traders again on strike in protest against Maharashtra
government decision to impose commission on them. Earlier, farmers used to pay commission to
government and now traders will have to pay commission. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially
open but no auction reported till 12.40 pm. Traders have planned a meeting today to discuss the
issue.
